Brad King new Caledonia boys basketball coach

It didn't take long for Caledonia to find a new boys basketball coach and they didn't have to look far.

Brad King has been hired to replace Josh Diersen.

King has been an assistant with the Warriors for the last five seasons and heavily involved in the program before that.

King told News 19 Sports he's always been interested in becoming the head coach but didn't think he'd get the chance.

King said he was surprised when Diersen stepped down.

Diersen resigned earlier this month to spend more time with his family and to help the family business.

King will get the chance to coach his sons Owen, Noah and Eli next season.