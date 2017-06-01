Trump to raise money for Walker in Wisconsin on June 13

President Donald Trump is returning to Wisconsin to host a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker on June 13.

The exact location of the fundraiser has not been announced but plans are for it to be in the southeastern part of the state. Walker is making plans to run for a third term next year and plans to officially launch the re-election campaign this summer.

Walker says in a statement he is "thrilled" that Trump is coming to Wisconsin. He says, "I appreciate him showing his support for our bold conservative reforms while he's here."

Trump was last in Wisconsin in April when he visited Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha and signed an "But American, Hire American" executive order.

Trump won Wisconsin, making him the first Republican presidential candidate to carry the state since 1984.