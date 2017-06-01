Finding housing for the displaced at Tent City

City crews cleaned up the last tents at Riverside North on Thursday, and now, the focus shifts to finding those homeless individuals more permanent housing.

Nearly two dozen people called Tent City home. The La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness continues to search for places for those displaced to go.

"Everybody deserves a safe place. Everybody deserves a place to call home. Everybody deserves to be part of the community," said Tristine Bauman the Franciscan Hospitality House Coordinator. "They're our neighbors. Whether they sleep in a tent or under a bridge or in a parking ramp, they're humans just like us."

The City of La Crosse hosted two landlord meetings, searching for 20 available efficiency or one-bedroom apartment units.

"The lease would be in the tenant's name, and that lease contract would be between the landlord and the tenant," Bauman said. "With the programs and the vouchers that are currently available, the tenant would pay 30 percent of their income, and the program would help cover the rest."

Kathleen Collins, a property management assistant with a local housing group, said re-integrating homeless individuals into the community is possible.

"It really can happen having a little bit of faith and understanding and patience and working with the right people," said Collins. "And, the open lines of communication. It really can work."

Her experiences working with the homeless veterans housed through her apartment has been positive.

"We've had several really rewarding success stories with some of these tenants that we've placed," Collins said. "Some of the homeless, several of the vets that we placed--they're all excited about being on their own. They have a place. They have responsibilities. They're paying their own rent now."

She believes everyone deserves a second chance.

"I think everybody deserves a chance. I know people have fallen on hard luck, hard times, issues in their life--everybody has that," Collins said. "People stumble in different ways. So, I think everybody deserves a chance if we have the opportunity to give it to them and help it work. "

The La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness hopes to have homeless individuals housed by the end of June. Until then, those individuals will find shelter or go to the Salvation Army.

Bauman is hopeful the landlords will provide the necessary units. City officials hope to see as many apartment groups participate as possible to integrate the previously homeless individuals into different parts of the city.

Captain Jason Melby with the La Crosse Police Department said 59 people in the La Crosse area fit the definition of chronically homeless. He hopes to see this number reach functional zero.

The collaborative will switch to finding housing for homeless families in the community starting in September. They hope to reach their goal of no homeless families by Christmas of this year.

If you are a landlord interested in working with the collaborative, visit endhomelessnesslacrosse.com.