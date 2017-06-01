Sunken boat mystery on Brice Prairie

Searchers spent several hours near a Brice Prairie boat landing Thursday afternoon and evening after a sunken boat was discovered.

According to Chris O'Hearn, Brice Prairie First Responders Service Director, a passerby saw a gas can floating in the water near the Fred Funk Boat Landing at W8023 County Road ZB around 5:22 p.m. It was later discovered that the gas tank was attached to a boat which sank in about eight feet of water.

A shore search turned up nothing. Meanwhile, members of the La Crosse Dive Unit arrived and went in the water to search for anyone. Again, as with the shore search, nothing was found underwater.

The dive unit is now attempting to remove the boat from the water.

Authorities are still trying to track down the boat's owner to find out what happened.

Officers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also assisted in the search.

We'll update this story when more information becomes available.