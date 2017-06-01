B-T heading to State, heartbreak for Holmen and Arcadia; local scores

Thursday's local scores

HS Softball---WIAA Sectional Finals

Holmen 5, Sun Prairie 19...K. Schams 2-hits, 1 RBI

Arcadia 8, Marshall 11...F/9 Marchall scores 5 in the first inning, Arcadia responds with 7 in the first. Marshall's 3 runs in the 9th too much to overcome.

Pacelli 8, C-FC 6

Cashton 3, Blair-Taylor 7...B-T advances to Div. 5 State Tournament for the first time ever.

HS Baseball---WIAA Regionals

Holmen 0, Central 1...K. Gilbertson 3-hit shutout, 6 K's. Central vs. Waunakee at Copeland Park next Tuesday

Onalaska 2, Waunakee 16

Reedsburg 1, Tomah 2...Tomah vs. Middleton at Copeland Park next Tuesday

Girls Soccer---WIAA Regionals

Central 1, Holmen 2...F/OT

Logan 0, River Falls 10

Sparta 0, Onalaska 2

Tomah 0, Milton 9

Dodge./Mineral Pt. 0. West Salem 6

M-M/G-E-T 0, Mt. Horeb 10

Phillips 0, Aquinas 9

Arcadia 0, Edgewood 10