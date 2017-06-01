B-T heading to State, heartbreak for Holmen and Arcadia; local scores

Thursday's local scores
HS Softball---WIAA Sectional Finals
Holmen 5, Sun Prairie 19...K. Schams 2-hits, 1 RBI
Arcadia 8, Marshall 11...F/9 Marchall scores 5 in the first inning, Arcadia responds with 7 in the first. Marshall's 3 runs in the 9th too much to overcome.
Pacelli 8, C-FC 6
Cashton 3, Blair-Taylor 7...B-T advances to Div. 5 State Tournament for the first time ever.
HS Baseball---WIAA Regionals
Holmen 0, Central 1...K. Gilbertson 3-hit shutout, 6 K's. Central vs. Waunakee at Copeland Park next Tuesday
Onalaska 2, Waunakee 16
Reedsburg 1, Tomah 2...Tomah vs. Middleton at Copeland Park next Tuesday
Girls Soccer---WIAA Regionals
Central 1, Holmen 2...F/OT
Logan 0, River Falls 10
Sparta 0, Onalaska 2
Tomah 0, Milton 9
Dodge./Mineral Pt. 0. West Salem 6
M-M/G-E-T 0, Mt. Horeb 10
Phillips 0, Aquinas 9
Arcadia 0, Edgewood 10
