Golf for Kids' Sake ready to tee off

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region wants you to go hunting for birdies. Golf for Kids' Sake is Wednesday, June 7 at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club.

Registration is coming to a close, but they're still seeking some teams to step up to the tee. Teams of four can register up until Tuesday, June 6 by calling 782-2227. The cost is $75 per person with lunch provided and prizes to win. 90% of the cost to play goes directly to supporting the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission of helping local kids find a mentor.

More information about the event is available at 7riversbbbs.org.