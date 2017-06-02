One dead in I-90 crash in La Crosse

A La Crosse man is dead in a one car crash Friday morning on I-90.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) a 27-year-old man was the only person in the 2012 Chevy Camaro when it went off the interstate near milepost 3 around 5:33 a.m.

The patrol's initial investigation showed the Camaro went off the road and into the right ditch for about 40 yards.

The man was ejected from the vehicle.

His name hasn't been released pending notification of family.