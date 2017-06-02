BREAKING: Bridge connecting Lansing to Wisconsin to reopen today

Photo from Tuesday of the washout on Hwy 82 between Lansing and De Soto.

State Highway 82, closed after a washout killed one person earlier this week, is set to reopen today.

A Crawford County Sheriff's Department dispatcher tells WXOW that if all goes according to plan, the highway between De Soto and Lansing will open this afternoon.

Lansing Mayor Mike Brennan told our sister station KWWL that he's been told by both the Wisconsin DOT and Crawford County that the road is set to reopen.

Dennis Pelock, Crawford County Highway Commissioner, confirms, saying they are just wrapping up the painting of the road.

The highway was closed Tuesday after a portion of it washed away which led to a fatal crash.

James Walleser, 59, was killed when the road washed out underneath his vehicle and caused it to go into the water.

Crawford County crews immediately went to work filling the washout Tuesday following the crash, and were able to fix it much quicker than originally thought.

During the closure, vehicles had to drive to either La Crosse or Prairie du Chien to cross the Mississippi River.

