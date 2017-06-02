Indiana man gets 86 years in killing, kidnapping case - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Indiana man gets 86 years in killing, kidnapping case

Posted: Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) - A central Indiana man convicted of killing another man and forcing his estranged wife and three children to flee with him to Minnesota has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.

The Herald Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2rMzssh ) 28-year-old Mark Emerson learned his punishment on Thursday in a Madison County, Indiana, courtroom for the death of 25-year-old Cody J. Gay. A jury last month found Emerson guilty of charges including murder and four counts of kidnapping.

Hermantown, Minnesota, police arrested Emerson in June 2015 outside a store. Authorities believe he was trying to flee to Canada with his wife and children.

Emerson's court-appointed attorney, Thomas Godfrey, says his client will appeal. At trial, Godfrey argued that Emerson was acting in self-defense.

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.