Officer accidentally shoots fellow officer - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Officer accidentally shoots fellow officer

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee police officer is off street duty after accidentally shooting another officer.

Police say the officers were called to a fight shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday when they encountered several dogs who came after them. Authorities say one of the officers fired at least one shot at the dogs, but hit the other officer instead.

The 32-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with an injury that police say isn't life threatening. The 28-year-old officer who fired the shot is on desk duty, which is standard protocol.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.