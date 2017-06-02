Copy-Officer accidentally shoots fellow officer

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee police officer is off street duty after accidentally shooting another officer.

Police say the officers were called to a fight shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday when they encountered several dogs who came after them. Authorities say one of the officers fired at least one shot at the dogs, but hit the other officer instead.

The 32-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with an injury that police say isn't life threatening. The 28-year-old officer who fired the shot is on desk duty, which is standard protocol.

