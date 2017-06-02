Copy-Wisconsin boater, dealers struggle with mechanic shortage

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A severe industry-wide shortage of mechanics has alarmed Wisconsin boat dealers and owners alike as summer returns, and there's no sign that conditions will improve anytime soon.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2qKx9kC ) reports that some boaters have waited weeks for repairs, partly due to low numbers of service technicians at dealerships where business has rebounded after a lengthy downturn. Many service technicians left the industry during the Great Recession.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association says Wisconsin ranks seventh among states in sales of new powerboats, engines, trailers and accessories. But boat dealership owners say there's only one dedicated marine-engine program at a Wisconsin technical college.

The Marine Retailers Association surveyed hundreds of businesses and found that over 20 percent of the jobs marine dealers budgeted for in 2016 weren't fulfilled.

