Funeral services set for victim of bridge washout

Funeral services set for victim of bridge washout

Funeral services are set for Saturday for the Lansing, Iowa man who died after his vehicle went into the water after a road washout Tuesday. 

According to the obituary, Walleser's visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Saturday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing, Iowa with Rev. John Moser as the Celebrant. 

