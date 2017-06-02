Funeral services set for victim of bridge washout

Funeral services are set for Saturday for the Lansing, Iowa man who died after his vehicle went into the water after a road washout Tuesday.

According to the obituary, Walleser's visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Saturday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing, Iowa with Rev. John Moser as the Celebrant.