Local athletes to join Eagles Men's Track & Field team

Seniors from Holmen, Logan, and Onalaska High Schools are wrapping up their high school careers where their college careers will begin.

Seth Holden from Holmen, Deon Smith from Logan, and Isaac Lock from Onalaska are competing at the WIAA State Track Meet at Veteran's Memorial Stadium, but will continue their careers as part of the UW-La Crosse Men's Track & Field team.

Isaac Lock, a senior at Onalaska High School said he's very excited to be able to stay local and be a part of the incredible atmosphere with the UW-La Crosse Men's Track & Field Team.

"It's definitely the end of a chapter in my life, so being able to finish that is something very exciting. But being able to pick up right where I left off next year is also very exciting knowing I have four more years to continue growing as an athlete," said Lock.

Lock is seeded at 14.3 feet, with a PR at 15 feet. He said his goal over the course of the past three years has always been to set a new state record, but some injuries have caused setbacks.

Josh Buchholtz, Head Men's Track & Field Coach at the university said the three local athletes are part of about 20 incoming freshmen. He stressed that it's always nice to acquire local talent.

"If they're 20 miles, 5 miles from campus, 100 miles from campus-it's always fun to have a crew that's really close by. There's a connection, there's a better chance for families to be here, friends, maybe some local friends will be around so it brings a little more attention to the program," said Buchholtz.

He added that in addition to numbers, they look at an athlete's work ethic, coach-ability, and overall attitude; stressing that all three of these men possess those qualities in a positive light.

MORE INFORMATION: Men's Track & Field, UW-La Crosse

See how the athletes are doing: WXOW-2017 State Track Meet coverage