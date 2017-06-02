Local athletes doing well in early results

Local athletes start to claim medals in the early session of the 2017 WIAA Track & Field State Championships.

Among the early highlights:

Jillian Weston of Viroqua/Youth Initiative ran for gold in the D2 Girls 1600 meters with a time of 5:06:08. G-E-T's Dana Fayen finished three seconds behind her to take second. Weston later finished 3rd in the Girls 800 meters.

Caiden Haake of Alma/Pepin won the D3 Discus title for a second straight year. In doing so, he broke the state record with a throw of 181 feet.

Aquinas' Lexi Donarski took 6th in the Girls High Jump in Division 2.

Junior Adam Tallman of Bangor finished 2nd in the D3 Triple Jump. Kenny Spencer of North Crawford took 4th.

Owen Gluch of Westby hit 13'9" in the D2 pole vault, but was edged out Scott Hoffman of Shoreland Lutheran for gold.

Onalaska Luther's Boys 4x800 team took 8th place in the D3 final Friday morning. David Vannucchi, Beau Clemmensen, Jesse Hackbarth, and Jacob Wintrone finished in a time of 8:24:26.

Vannucchi also took individual honors by finishing 2nd in the Boys 3200 meters.

Abby Engel of Cochrane-Fountain City was 3rd in the Girls 800 meters.

We'll update this and have additional stories as the meet continues. You can also see meet coverage on Live at Five, the 6pm, and 10pm Reports.