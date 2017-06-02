Athletic trainers play critical role at WIAA State Track Meet

Clear skies and temperatures in the eighties made for a nice, but hot day for the annual state track meet Friday.

Haley Yager, a May 2016 graduate from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, has worked the state meet many times.

"You have to communicate where you are on the field and then whoever is the closet usually goes out. Then you have to let the athletic training center know that you've got people coming in. If there's an emergency situation you gotta be able to notify everyone else," stressed Yager.

The meet is staffed with about 15 to 20 certified athletic trainers, from primarily here in La Crosse, but around the state.

In addition to 15 athletic training students from UW-La Crosse ready for anything from a muscle strain to heat exhaustion for both athletes and spectators.

Naoko Aminaka, Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Certified Athletic Trainer said their role is to keep everyone safe.

"It's definitely of utmost importance that people can identify us and we stay visible so that any small things from needing water to actually needing emergency services," said Aminaka.

"We're definitely on the lookout for more heat illness, making sure we've got water out for everyone to stay hydrated. Educating the athletes is a big thing as well. Making sure that they're eating properly before the meet, watching for them to collapse, keeping them cool and in the shade as much as you can, just being aware of your surroundings," added Yager.

