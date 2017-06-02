Roadwork in La Crescent starts Monday

Drivers on Highway 61 in the La Crescent area should expect some delays as road work gets underway Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said crews will resurface Highway 61 east from La Crescent to the Wisconsin border.

MnDOT said that drivers should expect slower traffic through the work zone especially during the morning and afternoon commute.

Work is scheduled for completion by mid-July.

Crews will then start on resurfacing work on Highway 16 headed south from La Crescent towards Hokah.