Sewer work closing part of downtown La Crosse street

Work starts Monday morning to fix a sewer line at the intersection of Front and State streets in downtown La Crosse.
Utilities Office Manager Mark Johnson said the section of State Street between the north and south sections of Front Street will close for the two weeks of the project.
The eastern intersection of the two streets will remain open during the work.
Also, Riverside Park is accessible from the south section of Front Street during that time.
