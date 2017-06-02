Minnesota residents working in Wisconsin get tax break - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota residents working in Wisconsin get tax break

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Minnesota residents working in Wisconsin will get both short- and long-term tax relief from the 2017 Legislature.

The Winona Daily News reports that such commuting residents will be eligible for an income tax reciprocity credit for 2017.

The tax credit's predicted cost would be about $8 million for the 2017 tax year. It'll be paid from Minnesota's general fund and be distributed by the Department of Revenue similar to a tax refund.

Provisions in the bill also direct the Minnesota Department of Revenue commissioner to carry on negotiations with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a new tax reciprocity agreement.

Around 80,000 workers travel between the two states. About 56,000 Wisconsin residents work in Minnesota, and 24,000 Minnesota residents work in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.