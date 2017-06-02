Judge blocks release of Wetterling kidnapping documents

A judge has blocked Monday's scheduled release of documents from the 1989 abduction and killing of Jacob Wetterling at the request of his parents.

Patty and Jerry Wetterling sued for a temporary restraining order to keep the investigative file private, at least until a judge can review documents they say hold personal information about their marriage and family. They say they expected the information would remain private and believe it's protected by their constitutional right to privacy.

Stearns County District Judge Ann Carrott signed the order Friday.

Investigators have said the investigative file contains more than 100,000 pages of interviews, tips, lead sheets and reports compiled in the 27 years after Jacob was kidnapped by Danny Heinrich, who confessed last year to sexually assaulting and killing the St. Joseph boy.

