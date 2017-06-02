New superintendent in Sparta

The Sparta school board has chosen a new superintendent.

Amy Van Deuren comes from West Allis High School where she is principal. She has a Bachelor's degree in music, a Master's in education, a law degree and a Doctorate in educational leadership.

Van Deuren says, "I'm excited about serving the Sparta Area School District as we continue to move in a positive direction for students, staff, parents and the community. I look forward to living in Sparta and being an active community member."

Van Deuren follows John Hendricks who served as superintendent 14 years. Van Deuren start date is July 1.