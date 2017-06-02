New superintendent in Sparta

The Sparta school board has chosen a new superintendent.
Amy Van Deuren comes from West Allis High School where she is principal. She has a Bachelor's degree in music, a Master's in education, a law degree and a Doctorate in educational leadership.
Van Deuren says, "I'm excited about serving the Sparta Area School District as we continue to move in a positive direction for students, staff, parents and the community. I look forward to living in Sparta and being an active community member."
Van Deuren follows John Hendricks who served as superintendent 14 years. Van Deuren start date is July 1.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.