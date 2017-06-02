Miss RemarkAble reflects on the past year

The only thing Renee Cappetto loves more than her dog is her crown.

“It feels wonderful. It feels like I'm always a remarkable person,” said Renee.

Renee Cappetto is one of those people who light up a room when she walks in.

She is kind, funny and appreciates the simple things.

Last year Renee was selected to represent Riverfront in their mission to show the community the value in our friends and family with disabilities and how despite the many challenges they face, they always keep striving.

Last year Renee was given the crown when she was selected Riverfront's third Miss RemarkAble, a pageant that gives women facing challenges a chance to shine.

“I have a disability and my disability is a learning disability. I'm considered moderate cognitive delayed. I also have seizure disorder and Disassociative Identity Disorder. I am pretty darn smart though in different ways. I think everybody is smart in their own way."

Despite her radiant smile Renee hides her pain. For decades she was the victim of extreme mental, physical and sexual abuse.



“We all actually like butterflies. I think it's because butterflies to us mean we are free from abuse that we can just keep on living cause butterflies are so free they don't have to worry. That's how we feel,” said Renee.

The Miss RemarkAble title holder serves as a Riverfront Ambassador, reminding the public that women everywhere with disabilities have worth and a purpose in this life.



“They are an important part of life and everybody out there that's had a traumatic life, we are all survivors of life and don't give up. Just remember that you're always a survivor and you're on this earth for a reason,” said Renee.



Renee turns 53 in July. Her dream is to work with four young woman at the Harvey House Group Home.

The Miss RemarkAble pageant is open to women 13 and older.

The event impacts the lives of every contestant and their families long after the curtain closes. The women learn interview and confidence building skills and are treated to a beauty day by Sue Kolve's Salon.

The Miss RemarkAble Pageant is Saturday July 29 at the Weber Center in downtown La Crosse.

Tickets are $15.

MORE: Riverfront's Miss RemarkAble Pageant