Good news for the Aquinas Blugolds Relay team.

They took second in their heat to advance to Saturday in the D2 4x100. They also advanced in the 4x200 relay.

Individually, Junior Adam Tallman of Bangor finished 2nd in the D3 Triple Jump Friday.

In the Boys D3 Discus, Garrett Krueger of Bangor finished 5th.

On the D2 side, Michael Lampman of Viroqua took 4th with a throw of 155' 3".