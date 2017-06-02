Behind the scenes at WIAA State Track

Hosting an event the size of WIAA State Track would not be possible without the work of hundreds of volunteers behind the scenes. Those volunteers assist with security, concessions, and technical aspects to make the weekend run smoothly.

Hundreds of friends and family from around the state visited UW-La Crosse to cheer on their high school track athletes.

"There's so many people," said Stephen Hand, Supervisor of Security. "There's so many people here. It's important that we're on top of our A-game."

Hand said a large part of security is keeping spectators off of the track.

"If people cross the track, and events are going on, you could cause injury to the athletes or to themselves, and we don't want that," Hand said.

Staff members in security and other areas behind the scenes are ready for anything.

"There's not many meets that have so many things going on simultaneously," said Sean Gavigan the Head of Timing. "So, it's kind of always being on your toes and ready for something to come at you from a direction you're not expecting."

Gavigan said timing involves high-tech cameras, accuracy, and a lot of communication. He and his staff of eight time track events out of a love for the sport.

"Most of us ran in this meet at one time or another so, it's just kind of something that we stuck with and kept part of what we do," Gavigan said.

UW-La Crosse athletes volunteered, supporting those in track. The UW-La Crosse Baseball team ran concessions. They served pork sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, and walnut burgers provided by Chartwells.

"Everybody in our athletic department, staff, our athletic director's in there counting money," said Chris Schwarz, Head Coach for the UW-La Crosse Baseball. "Everybody's doing something. It takes a full group effort."

It is the community efforts that will make WIAA State Track possible in La Crosse for years to come.

"Events like this don't happen," Schwarz said. "They don't come to La Crosse. They don't come to UW-La Crosse without everybody coming together, and that's exactly what this is."

Volunteers will continue to help on Saturday with during the final day of WIAA State Track 2017.

