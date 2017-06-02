Glynn grabs D1 shot title; D1 State Track notes

Onalaska's Austin Glynn is one of the top discus throwers in the nation.

But on Friday he grabbed the division one shot put title at the WIAA State Track and Field Meet in La Crosse.

"It's really exciting. I mean I had high expectations. I fulfilled them. It just feels overall exciting. I mean there are no words to explain it," Glynn said.

Other notable performances in division one from La Crosse area athletes:

-Central's Sam Pinkowski took 2nd in the 3200m

-Central's Kobe King took 5th in the high jump after clearing 6' 6"

-Central's 4 by 800 relay took 6th overall.

-Central's 4 by 200 relay won their heat in a time of 1:27.96 and qualified for the finals.

-Holmen's Seth Holden won his heat on the 100m and 400m and advanced to Saturday's finals.

-Logan's Dion Smith qualified for the finals in both the 110m and 300m hurdles.