Central finds success at state track

Coming into the WIAA State Track and Field Meet, Central's team looked to continue their winning ways.
They did find success at the meet in several of their events.
-Sam Pinkowski took 2nd in the 3200m.
-Kobe King took 5th in the high jump after clearing 6' 6"
-Central's 4 by 800 relay with Jack Richter, Conner Stenslien, Jackson Overby, and Jett Mickelson took 6th overall.
-Central's 4 by 200 relay team of Bryton Parral, Austin Steele, Steven Cross, and Jamar Davis won their heat in a time of 1:27.96 and qualified for the finals.
