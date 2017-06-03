Copy-Iowa Christian right cool to Trump as Pence rallies GOP base

Iowa Christian right cool to Trump as Pence rallies GOP base - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is trying to solidify the Republican base in Iowa, where some conservatives are cool to President Donald Trump and party leaders say he's being undermined from within.

Headlining Sen. Joni Ernst's annual summer fundraiser, Pence will promote steady job numbers under Trump, who campaigned last year on promises of economic growth.

But it's Pence's boss who has more work to do to satisfy Iowa's disproportionately influential Christian right, despite carrying Iowa in the 2016 election after Democrat Barack Obama won there in 2008 and 2012.

The vast majority of Iowa Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing. However, some emerging Republican national prospects have accepted invitations from party leaders this year to visit Iowa, host of the leadoff presidential nominating caucuses.

