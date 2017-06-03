The voices behind state track

A dedicated group of announcers works to provide information and enhance the experience for spectators and athletes at WIAA State Track. One of those announcers has been behind the microphone for nearly three decades.

Randy Pickering has been part of the WIAA State Track for 47 years. He started as a Discus official and moved to the Announcer Box 25 years ago. He announced at local sporting events for years, and coaches noticed. They suggested that he voice the state tournament.

The announcers have two main jobs: moving the meet along and recognizing the athletes. Pickering said he enjoyed working on the field, interacting with athletes directly; however, even in the Operations Suite, he said it is the kids that make announcing so rewarding.

"Anybody today that's got a blue shirt on would probably tell you it's all about the kids," Pickering said. "It's all about making this experience special for them, because it is. It's a state championship."

The announcers for WIAA State Track 2017 come from various professional backgrounds with a former mayor, an athletic director, and the former Executive Director of the La Crosse Visitors Bureau among them.

The announcers think of themselves as one big family, and no matter how they got into announcing, they all stay for the same reason. It's a chance to give back to the sport of track and field and the high school athletes competing.