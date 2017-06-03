Morning attic fire in Onalaska - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Morning attic fire in Onalaska

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI

Onalaska firefighters were called to the 600 block of South 13th Street Saturday morning for an attic fire.  Heat was a factor in fighting the smoldering blaze.  Assistance came from both La Crosse and Campbell.  

Fire Chief Don Dominick said with summer time comes the extra precaution of staying hydrated.  

"Gear protects you from the fire's heat, but it also holds in your own body's heat."

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.

