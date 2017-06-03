Father and son kayak for veterans

A father and son are kayaking down the entire Mississippi River to raise awareness about veteran suicides.

Jeff and Logan Hastings are both army vets. Logan is a recipient of the Purple Heart, having served two combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. On May 1 they set off in kayaks, launching at Itasca Lake, MN. They plan to travel 2,358 miles south to the Gulf of Mexico.

The journey has already proven to be physically demanding, paddling against high winds and dealing with flood stage waters. However, they stay focused on their message.

"We're trying to raise money but mostly awareness. It doesn't matter how people help, but just getting involved. They can donate to Warrior 180. They can go out and befriend a vet that is struggling and help them and their family. Take them to dinner. Sometimes a vet just needs someone to talk to," Logan Hastings said.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so through the "Warrior 180 non-profit foundation". You can also follow Jeff and Logan and their progress on the Facebook page Kayak For Veterans.