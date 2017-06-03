New Trail to feature Scout projects

The La Crosse County Landfill opened up a brand new trail highlighted by projects made by Eagle scouts. The trail has a refurbished gazebo, allowing for a covered rest area. It was the idea and actions of Scout Max Gauger making it possible. The structure was originally part of a retirement home that closed and was initially slated to be torn down. Max was able to find, transport and reinstall the gazebo.

Also featured along the trail are newly constructed bat houses. Scout Brad Konsela took on the task of making 9 elevated bat homes.

The premiere of the new landfill trail coincided with Saturday being National Trail Day.