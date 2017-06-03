Herzberg races down record

It was a moment Emily Herzberg has worked for all season, and one Laurie Boone has anticipated for a long time.

For the first time since 1983, there's a new school record holder in the 400 meter dash, and it belongs to one of the fastest Mustangs of the future.

Herzberg, a freshman, finished third in the 400 on Saturday at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse, breaking the record set by Laurie Boone in 1983. Herzberg's time of 58.17 beat Boone's mark of 58.94.

"Laurie Boone is amazing and I respect her so much because her records are hard to break," Herzberg said. "It's just great to be able to come out here, and she's been rooting for me all year to be able to break it, ,and it's just nice to finally do it."

Watching from the bleachers at Roger Harring Stadium, Boone said she had a feeling her time would be bested this season with the level of talent displayed by the Mustangs freshman class.

"Extremely happy for Emily, she's a great athlete and strong kid," Boone said. "I just think it's amazing. I'll wait to see it go down even further and further the next three years she's in high school."

Boone began competing in the event at regionals in 1983, her senior year. She set her record time at the state meet, and remembers it being one of the most grueling races of her career.

Herzberg said she began pushing herself for the record once she realized how fast she was running earlier in the season. Her long legs helped rack up a pair of podium finishes and anchor the Mustangs' 4x400 relay to a 8th-place finish.

"She takes real nice strides, runs on her toes," Mustangs head coach Tory Lockington said. "She has a nice start and she has a good finish. We worked a little bit throughout the year on running it. She does a real nice job of doing that."

Boone still holds the record in the 200 meter dash (26.27) from 1982, but Herzberg is only by a few tenths of a second behind after running a 26.53 in the finals on Saturday to finish third. Herzberg said that record will be on her mind as she prepares for next season.

"I've just got to work on my blocks and I have to get out faster," she said. "I can do it. I've been close. I'm going to work on it next year and hopefully I get that one too."