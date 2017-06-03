Mel-Min Relay grabs title; Local Boys highlights

A state title Saturday for the Melrose-Mindoro boy 4 by 200 relay team, which took first in a time of 1:32.04.

The team consisted of Matt Boone, Jeremy Anderson, Patrick Corcoran and Sam Boone on the anchor leg.

There were some other top performances of note:

-Onalaska's Austin Glynn took second in the discus with a toss of 181' 4"

-Central's Sam Pinkowski took second in the boys division one 1600 with a time of 4:18.

-Holmen's Seth Holden reached the podium in three different events in division one, the 100, 200 and 400.

-Aquinas 4 by 200 relay set a school record with a time of 1:29.58

-Luther's David Vannucchi took third in the division three 1600 with a time of 4:20.