Adaptive athletes compete at WIAA

For the past seven seasons, the WIAA State Track Meet has included events for wheelchair athletes.

Those athletes competed Saturday in races ranging from 100 to 1600 meters as well as the shot put.

Fans such as Judy Zepplin came to UW-La Crosse to cheer on the athletes. She was rooting for her Great-nephew Brenden Ojibway who was competing in four events.

Zepplin said Brenden is very athletic. She's happy he is able to showcase his abilities. "If you went back 10 or 15 years ago, that would have never happened. Brenden is so active. He plays wheelchair basketball, ice hockey. He does sit skiing. He skis with the paralympics, and he does track. So I'm just incredibly proud of him," said Judy.

Ojibway, who competes for Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, finished second in the 1600 meters, third in the 400 meters, second in the 800 meters, and fourth in the shot put.