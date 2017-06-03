G-E-T's Feyen grabs gold in the 3200

It was a banner day for G-E-T distance runner Dana Feyen at the WIAA State Track and Field Meet Saturday.

Feyen won the Girls Division 2 3200 in a time of 11:14.

This, coming on the heels of her second place finish in the 1600 Friday.

Feyen also won a state title at the WIAA State Cross Country meet last fall capping off an outstanding season.

Its awesome. Its a blessing to be hear. I'm blessed to have so many supporters here and its awesome to show all the effort I put into this and to be able to show that to the state how much work I put into this and to show that in my performances is really special and to compete against some really quality competitors," Feyen said.