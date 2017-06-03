Local Baseball and Soccer scores

Saturday's local scores
HS Baseball---MSHSL Sect. 1AA Playoffs
Lourdes 5, La Crescent 7...Hayden Hoiness with a walk-off grand slam to lead the Lancers. La Crescent will play Tuesday with a trip to State on the line.
Caledonia 10, Pine Island 4
Caledonia 2, Lourdes 7....
Girls Soccer---WIAA Regionals
Regis/McDonell 0, Aquinas 5
Holmen 1, New Richmond 3
Onalaska 0, River Falls 3
West Salem 1, Mt. Horeb 3
