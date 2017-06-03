Local Baseball and Soccer scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Local Baseball and Soccer scores

Posted: Updated:

Saturday's local scores

HS Baseball---MSHSL Sect. 1AA Playoffs

Lourdes 5, La Crescent 7...Hayden Hoiness with a walk-off grand slam to lead the Lancers.  La Crescent will play Tuesday with a trip to State on the line.

Caledonia 10, Pine Island 4

Caledonia 2, Lourdes 7....

Girls Soccer---WIAA Regionals

Regis/McDonell 0, Aquinas 5

Holmen 1, New Richmond 3

Onalaska 0, River Falls 3

West Salem 1, Mt. Horeb 3

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.