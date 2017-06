A busy day for Bangor's Ashlie Lockington, who took second in the division three triple jump with a leap of 37' 3/4". She also anchored a couple of top six finishes or a pair of Bangor relays.

Other highlights from the girl's side"

-Aquinas freshman Lexi Donarski took sixth in both the 100 and 200 in division two.

-Westby's Linse Wilbur took second in the division two pole vault after clearing 11' 6".