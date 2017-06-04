Lansing bridge lit in remembrance of accident victim

Lights shone on the Lansing bridge Saturday evening to remember a local resident killed earlier in the week in an accident.

Friends of Jim Walleser paid the Lansing Lions Club to light the bridge over the Mississippi River as a tribute to him.

Walleser died Tuesday morning when a washout collapsed under his vehicle as he drove on Highway 82 which runs between Lansing and De Soto on the Wisconsin side of the river.

The 59-year-old Walleser lived in Lansing.

The lights on the bridge came on at dusk and stayed on until past midnight.

The Lions Club installed the lights on the bridge in 2004.

MORE: Bridge connecting Lansing to Wisconsin now open