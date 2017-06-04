Kids Fish for Free

Kids of all ages got the opportunity to fish for free at Pettibone Lagoon. It was the 6th annual Take Kids Fishing Day, put on by the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO. Beautiful weather, full gear provided and a picnic lunch made for a perfect fishing experience. Every child participating in the event also received a door prize.

However, according to organizer Bill Brockmiller, the biggest thrill for the kids is the catching of the fish.

"It seems the younger the kid and the smaller the fish, the bigger the smile. A 2 year old catches a fish, it's like they broke the state record. That's a lot of fun."