"Celebrate Life!" event recognizes National Cancer Survivorship Day

Sunday is National Cancer Survivorship Day, and the La Crosse Loggers celebrated survivors in the Coulee Region at the "Celebrate Life!" event.

During the afternoon, the La Crosse Loggers took on the Waterloo Bucks. Before the game, the world's largest first pitch was made by cancer survivors.

Jane Foner defeated breast cancer eight years ago, and she said going to events with other survivors reminds her of the strength people hold.

"Of course you have your own circle of friends, but it's nice," Foner said. "Very nice. I know I've gone to some of the cancer events, and it's very nice to be recognized and to share the joy of survival."

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System join together to make the annual event possible. They define survivors as everyone living with cancer, going through cancer treatment, or living cancer-free once again.