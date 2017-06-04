Community gathers in support of man battling cancer

Those in the La Crosse area came together to support a local man battling cancer.

A benefit for Mike Candahl was held at the Holmen American Legion on Sunday. Candahl was diagnosed with renal cell kidney cancer last year and given five years to live. Candahl said he and his family are determined to keep fighting.

The benefit featured a silent auction with big ticket items being auctioned off.

Candahl and his fiancee, Nicole Shelmidine, said they are overwhelmed by the support of the community.

"It's overwhelming," Candahl said. "There's people that I don't even know."

"It's very overwhelming. It's great though to see people," Shelmidine said. "There's people from the community that I don't know. It's great."

The Candahls said there are good days and bad days, but they continue to stay positive.

The proceeds from Sunday's benefit will be put toward Candahl's medical bills and treatment costs.