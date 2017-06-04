Class of 2017 graduates from La Crescent-Hokah High School

Friends and family of seniors at La Crescent-Hokah High School celebrated the 2017 Commencement Ceremony on Sunday.

The Class of 2017 dressed in caps and gowns as they reflected on their accomplishments in high school. August "Auggie" Whitford gave the speech as the student speaker.

Superintendent Kevin Cardille hopes the graduates hold on to their memories from La Crescent-Hokah High School in the future.

"I guess the one thing that I want. I hope when they are back in college or wherever they go or whatever they do, if they're sitting in a group of people talking about their high school days, I hope they can do that with a smile and talk about a lot of cool things that they did," Cardille said.

The Class of 2017 honored classmate Mario Miller who passed away last summer. In doing so, the class motto is one of Mario's favorite sayings, "Just let everyone know that pushing yourself won't hurt you. Just keep going and stay in there."