Lane closures on Hwy. 61 begin Monday

Motorists on Highway 61 from La Crescent to the Wisconsin border will encounter lane closures beginning Monday as crews resurface the roadway.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic will be slow through work zones especially during rush hour and advises drivers to plan accordingly. Once the resurfacing work is complete, the crews will move onto Highway 16 south toward Hokah.

The entire $2.4 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed in mid-July.