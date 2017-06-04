Big inning burns Loggers in 11-2 loss

A 7-run inning helped the Waterloo Bucks earn a 11-2 win and weekend sweep of the La Crosse Loggers Sunday at Copeland Park.

La Crosse (1-5) led 1-0 in the 3rd and 2-1 in the 5th before Waterloo rallied for five straight hits and 7 runs, all with two outs. Miles Sandum suffered the loss after rolling through the first four innings.

Yahir Gurrola homered to open the scoring, the first longball hit by the Lumbermen this season.

The Loggers begin a 5-game road trip on Monday at Bismark. First pitch against the Larks is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.