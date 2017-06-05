Adults heading back to school get help at Viterbo

While its summer for many students, area adults can get into the school spirit with an upcoming open house. Viterbo is hosting an Adult, Graduate, and Online Open House (formerly known as the Adult Education Fair) on Wednesday, June 7 from 4-6 p.m. on campus.

Kim Cortez, director of the Office of Adult, Graduate, and International Admissions, joined us on Daybreak to talk about how adults can complete their degree in the classroom or online.

Head to their website to learn more.

Wednesday, June 7 4-6 p.m.

Viterbo University Reinhart Center Board Room

Meet with advisors and find out: Can you afford it, can you manage it, and how long will it take?

A financial aid counselor will be available for questions from 4-6 p.m.

For questions regarding the programs, contact the Center for Adult Learning at adultlearning@viterbo.edu or 1-888-VITERBO (1-888-848-3726).

Viterbo University offers:

Associate of Arts/Science (online)

Non-degree Learning Options

Graduate Degrees, Certificates, or Licenses

Bachelor Degree Completion in:

Accounting (online)

Health Care Management (online)

BSN Completion (daytime/online)

Substance Abuse Counseling (evening)

Management Information Systems (online)

Organizational Management (evening/online)

Professional Studies (online)

Graduate Programs in:

Education

Business

Nursing

Mental Health Counseling

Servant Leadership

Apply to Viterbo University:

We offer rolling admission for classes beginning in August, January, and May

Apply online