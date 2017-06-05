Centennial celebration for La Crosse Concert Band

The La Crosse Concert Band opens its 2017 summer concert series with a performance marking 100 years since the first of its kind in Riverside Park. The Wednesday, June 7 concert will celebrate the milestone with music and themes popular in 1917.

This is the first of four concerts in June and three in July (no concert the week of July 4). The concerts are scheduled for the evening with bus service from several locations beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The rain site is Central High School.

For more, check out the video or click on lacrosseconcertband.org.