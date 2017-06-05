Medical Monday: Benefits of Physical Therapy

Physical therapy is more than a way for athletes to stay in the game.



Andrew Kupper, Gundersen physical therapist, discussed how physical therapy could help prevent needing surgery in this week's Medical Monday segment.



Kupper said physical therapy can help manage injuries during a sports season and at the same time not having the athlete being held out of practice or games, and help prevent individuals from getting surgery.

He added that physical therapy can help out with athletes and active individuals that have low back pain.