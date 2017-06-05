Tourism-based businesses scramble to look for summer staff - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tourism-based businesses scramble to look for summer staff

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) - Flourishing Minnesota resorts are scrambling to deal with a seasonal worker shortage heading into summer.

According to the state demographer's office, baby boomers in popular tourist areas are retiring faster than they can be replaced. The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2rhv7ua) reports that temporary worker prospects were also limited this year when a congressional exemption that allowed more international seasonal workers into the U.S. expired.

Minneapolis immigration attorney Loan Huynh said more visas have since been approved, but a federal office has yet to resume processing on such applications.

In the meantime, hiring managers are advertising jobs on social media and billboards, and offering monetary incentives to attract a new generation of workers.

The state tourism office says the number of people traveling in Minnesota increased 10.8 percent from 2013 to 2015, reaching 71.2 million people.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

