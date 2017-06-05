Sheriff: "Multiple fatalities" in Florida shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate."

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

The sheriff's office calls the situation "contained and stable," says CNN affiliate TV station WFTV. Police are not searching for an active shooter, the station says.

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.