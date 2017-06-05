Former DFL legislator enters race to replace Rep. Walz - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Former DFL legislator enters race to replace Rep. Walz

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

 A former Minnesota state senator is running to replace Rep. Tim Walz in what will likely be a hard-fought race for his southern Minnesota Congressional district.

Vicki Jensen announced her campaign Monday for the 1st Congressional District. Jensen is a Democrat who lost last fall after serving one-term representing the Owatonna area in the Senate.

Walz is leaving Congress after six terms to run for Minnesota governor. His departure turns the district into a full-blown swing seat that both parties have signaled they'll compete for.

Republican Jim Hagedorn nearly defeated Walz last year in a surprisingly close election. Hagedorn is already campaigning for 2018 but more Republicans may enter the field.

Jensen says she'd fight for farm families, job training and infrastructure improvements in Congress.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.