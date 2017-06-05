Former DFL legislator enters race to replace Rep. Walz

A former Minnesota state senator is running to replace Rep. Tim Walz in what will likely be a hard-fought race for his southern Minnesota Congressional district.

Vicki Jensen announced her campaign Monday for the 1st Congressional District. Jensen is a Democrat who lost last fall after serving one-term representing the Owatonna area in the Senate.

Walz is leaving Congress after six terms to run for Minnesota governor. His departure turns the district into a full-blown swing seat that both parties have signaled they'll compete for.

Republican Jim Hagedorn nearly defeated Walz last year in a surprisingly close election. Hagedorn is already campaigning for 2018 but more Republicans may enter the field.

Jensen says she'd fight for farm families, job training and infrastructure improvements in Congress.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.