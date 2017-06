Zimmer returns to Vikings after tending to eye issues

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has returned to the team after taking some time away to tend his ailing right eye.

The team announced on Monday that Zimmer was back on the field to start another week of voluntary practices. Zimmer was ordered last month to skip some of the team's offseason practices, return to his ranch in Kentucky and rest an eye that has needed eight surgeries to address a detached retina.

After two weeks away, Zimmer returned to the Twin Cities late last week and met with doctors before receiving clearance to be back at practice.

Zimmer is not scheduled to meet with reporters until Tuesday.

